Somanna seeks support of industrialists for Dasara

September 10, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna has sought the co-operation and suggestions of Industrialists, hoteliers and other stakeholders for Dasara.

Addressing stakeholders at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel here yesterday, Somanna said that the support of all stakeholders was crucial for the success of Dasara.

Urging the industrialists to sponsor some events of Dasara, Somanna said that the Government will display banners thanking the sponsors.

Assuring the sponsors of extending all help from the Government, Somanna said that the Dasara was a ‘Naada Habba’ involving everyone and the Government was making all preparations to ensure that.

Recalling that it was his fifth Dasara, the Minister said that the Government has decided to celebrate this year’s Dasara in a unique manner and all the stakeholders must extend their full co-operation.

MP Pratap Simha, in his address, said that the Dasara, which was started by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, belonged to everyone.

Seeking the co-operation of industrialists, hoteliers, traders and all other organisations, the MP highlighted that the sponsors will get wider publicity and appealed them to sponsor Dasara events.

At the meeting, TVS Company authorities assured of sponsoring a day’s programme in front of Mysore Palace and Yuva Dasara, while Lead Bank, Infosys, Nestle, J.K. Tyres, RBI Note Printing Press and other companies and several hotel owners assured of sponsoring some events.

MLA L. Nagendra, District BJP President M. Shivanna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, ADC B.R. Poornima, Industries Department Assistant Director Nazeer Ahmed, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others were present during the occasion.