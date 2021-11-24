Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji’s bust unveiled

November 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji on Sunday unveiled a bust of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, the late Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, at Basavanagudi Park in Hebbal here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that his wish of installing a bust of Sri Balgangadharanatha Swamiji in city has been realised now.

Pointing out that a park is as important for everyone just as lungs is for human body, the Seer hoped that the installation of the bust in the park will help in generating more positive thoughts in the minds of park users.

MLA L. Nagendra said that the area Corporator has made a lot of efforts for installing the bust, costing Rs. 1.30 lakh, at the Park.

Noting that the bust is covered by a glass shield, he said that a pillar-supported Gopura will be built for the bust in the coming days. He also promised funds for the construction of Gopura.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji unveiled a bust of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji installed on a pedestal inside a pond with fountain at Basavanagudi Park in Hebbal on Sunday.

Corporator Pailwan Srinivas, who was instrumental in the installation of the bust, was felicitated on the occasion. Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, former MLC D. Madegowda, Vidyavardhaka Sangha President Gundappa Gowda, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, former MLA Vasu and others were present.