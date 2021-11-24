Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar tweets SOM story on Mysuru’s tryst with electric vehicles
Mysore/Mysuru: The special story published in Star of Mysore regarding Mysuru producing over 500 electric vehicles way back in 1980s even before the concept gained popularity across the world has been tweeted by Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. K. Sudhakar.

The story was published in SOM dated Nov. 21 under the title ‘Mysuru had produced 500 electric mopeds in 80s’ where it highlighted how a company in Mysuru had rolled out over 500 electric mopeds ‘Komal’ in 1980-81. The company that manufactured electric two-wheelers in Mysuru was ‘Electromobiles India Limited’. The story narrated how Mysuru unfortunately missed the boat as there were problems of management and funds.

Tweeting the story, Dr. Sudhakar said, “Electric scooters and cars are making headlines today! But did you know that India’s first electric moped was manufactured in our very own Mysuru way back in 1980-81! 500 mopeds by the name ‘Komal’ were produced in all! #ElectricVehicles #Karnataka”

Commenting on the Minister’s tweet, Rajesh Mahendra (Prince) said, “India and Indians are the most knowledgeable persons across the globe in every field but the Government should encourage them and sure they will do wonders and I always proudly say I am an Indian till my last breath. Jai Hind and Jai Kisan and Jai Jawan.”

