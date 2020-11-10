Srirangapatna Railway Station gets Environment Management System Certificate

November 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of implementation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, Indian Railways has targeted to obtain 720 major Stations and 6,000 other Stations over Indian Railways the Environment Management System ISO 14001-2015 certification.

In order to comply with NGT directives, Railways have taken various measures like segregation and disposal of waste, disposal of plastic waste, proper disposal of waste water from Railway Stations and ensuring cleanliness in the Stations.

Mysuru Division of South western Railway has identified 12 Stations for implementation of NGT guidelines and Environment Management System (EMS) certification.

EMS certification of 11 Stations — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Nanjangud Town, Davangere, Shivamogga Town, Arsikere, Birur, Harihar, Subramanya Road and Sagar Jambagaru — were completed earlier this year and EMS certification was received for Srirangapatna Station on Nov. 9, 2020, thus achieving the goal of SWR Mysuru Division.