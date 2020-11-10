Srirangapatna Railway Station gets Environment Management System Certificate
News

Srirangapatna Railway Station gets Environment Management System Certificate

November 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of implementation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, Indian Railways has targeted to obtain 720 major Stations and 6,000 other Stations over Indian Railways the Environment Management System ISO 14001-2015 certification. 

In order to comply with NGT directives, Railways have taken various measures like segregation and disposal of waste, disposal of plastic waste, proper disposal of waste water from Railway Stations and ensuring cleanliness in the Stations. 

Mysuru Division of South western Railway has identified 12 Stations for implementation of NGT guidelines and Environment Management System (EMS) certification.

EMS certification of 11 Stations — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Nanjangud Town, Davangere, Shivamogga Town, Arsikere, Birur, Harihar, Subramanya Road and Sagar Jambagaru — were completed earlier this year and EMS certification was received for  Srirangapatna Station on Nov. 9, 2020, thus achieving the goal of SWR Mysuru Division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching