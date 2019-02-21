SSLC examination from Mar.21 to Apr.4

Mysuru: The SSLC examination for the year 2018-19 will be held from Mar.21 to Apr.4.

In Mysuru district, 37,903 students will write the examination at 138 centres comprising 18,955 boys and 18,948 girls from 257 government, 126 aided and 264 unaided schools.

For conducting the examination, 138 Chief Superintendents and 27 Additional Chief Superintendents will be deployed along with one Observer for each centre. To monitor any malpractice, surveillance cameras will be installed at every Centre.

DDPI Mamatha has taken steps to improve the SSLC pass percentage in the district by initiating extra and special classes to groom the students.

Last year the pass percentage was 83.3% and the District stood 11th in the State.

