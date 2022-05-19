SSLC: Five students from Mysuru score 625/625

May 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The SSLC exams (2021-22) this year recorded a pass percentage of 85.63 percent in the State, the result of which was announced by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at a press meet in Bengaluru this noon.

In Mysuru district, five students have scored the maximum marks of 625 — M.G. Ektha of Government Adarsha Vidyalaya in Jockey Quarters in city, B.M. Disha of BGS School in Bannur of T. Narasipur taluk, K. Charukeerthy of Marimallappa High School and B.S. Aditi and M. Yashasvi Urs, both from Sadvidya High School in city.

As usual, girls (90.29 %) have outnumbered boys (81.30%) in pass percentage. As per the announced results, 145 students have secured maximum marks of 625 out of 625 while 309 students scored 624, 472 students have secured 623 marks, 615 students have scored 622 marks, 706 students have scored 621 and 773 students have secured 620 marks.

Out of the 145 students who have scored the maximum marks, 116 are from Unaided Schools, 8 from Aided School and 21 from Government Schools.

Out of the 87,3859 students who had enrolled in the State, 85,3436 appeared for the exams while 20,423 were absent. The exams were held from Mar. 28 to Apr. 11 in over 3,400 centres across the State.

Students can view their results by logging on to https//karresults.nic.in. The exam results have been also forwarded to the students’ registered mobile phone numbers. Consolidated school result sheet and Provisional Marks Cards will be provided today afternoon through the school login of KSEEB website https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in.