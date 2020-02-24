StartupCharcha-2020 held for budding entrepreneurs

February 24, 2020

“Good team, source of finance must for youths pursuing entrepreneurial dream”

Mysuru/Mysore: Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD), Mysuru, conducted StartupCharcha-2020 event, a culmination of various entrepreneurship activities undertaken by Swayam – E Cell of SDM-IMD students at the institute premises on Chamundi Hill Road, Siddartha Layout, recently.

Vishwaprasad Alva, Founder and Managing Director, Skanray Technologies, delivering the keynote address at the event, highlighted the path taken to build a successful company and emphasised the need for innovation.

Sharing his journey as an entrepreneur and various challenges faced in the initial stages, he stressed the importance of having a good team and a source of finance for youngsters who wish to pursue an entrepreneurial dream.

Underlining the need of Startups being socially responsible and developing such practices in the organisation, Alva said that MBA graduates who planned to become entrepreneurs ought to have a good understanding of financial management practices and accounting concepts. Startups have a lot in common in their path to success but the challenges varied in each case and the solutions might be unique, he added.

A Panel Discussion on Entrepreneurship: Issues, Challenges and Way Ahead, was also part of the event and was moderated by Dr. M. R. Suresh, Professor and Chairperson E-Cell at SDM-IMD. The Distinguished Panellists were Vijaysimha, SDM-IMD Alumnus and Founder and CEO, Suvashna Training and Development Pvt. Ltd; Vijay Krishnamurthy, Sports Management Consultant and Dr. B. Venkatraja, Faculty Member, SDM-IMD.

In the panel discussion many aspects of entrepreneurship and overcoming initial difficulties of Startups were discussed. The Government policy reforms for the same and its implications were also discussed by the panellists apart from Grassroot entrepreneurship for wealth creation, rural entrepreneurship and sports as a booming sector for new venture creation.

StartupCharcha 2020 also had an Insight talk by Dr. M. Sriram, Faculty member, SDM-IMD.

On the occasion, certificates were awarded to winners of different competitions.

