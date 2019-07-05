State gets 1,000 more medical seats

Bengaluru: In a bid to overcome shortage of specialist doctors, the Union Government has sanctioned 1,000 more MBBS seats for Government Medical Colleges in the State.

The seats will be up for grabs from this academic years itself. The additional seats will be a boon for rural students as they stand a better chance to study medicine.

There are 18 Government Medical Colleges in the State and each college will get over 50 additional seats. Following the Union Government’s largesse, the State Government is all set to regularise the services of Medical faculty serving on contract basis.

Following the Union Government’s sanction of 1,000 more MBBS seats, the total number of seats in the State has risen to 5,000 from 4,000. The Union Government’s sanction of 1,000 additional seats, is based on a MCI report, expressing satisfaction about the infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges.

