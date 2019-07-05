State gets 1,000 more medical seats
News

State gets 1,000 more medical seats

Bengaluru: In a bid to overcome shortage of specialist doctors, the Union Government has sanctioned 1,000 more MBBS seats for Government Medical Colleges in the State.

The seats will be up for grabs from this academic years itself. The additional seats will be a boon for rural students as they stand a better chance to study medicine.

There are 18 Government Medical Colleges in the State and each college will get over 50 additional seats. Following the Union Government’s largesse, the State Government is all set to regularise the services of Medical faculty serving on contract basis.

Following the Union Government’s sanction of 1,000 more MBBS seats, the total number of seats in the State has risen to 5,000 from 4,000. The Union Government’s sanction of 1,000 additional seats, is based on a MCI report, expressing satisfaction about the infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges.

July 5, 2019

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “State gets 1,000 more medical seats”

  1. Dheeraj says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    There is no official notification from MCI about increase of seats on what basis is this report published?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching