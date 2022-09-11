State Government’s new initiative: SC/STs  to be covered for rare diseases under Ayushman Bharat Health Programme
News

State Government’s new initiative: SC/STs  to be covered for rare diseases under Ayushman Bharat Health Programme

September 11, 2022

Bengaluru: In a new initiative, the State Government has announced that it will pay for the medical expenses of certain rare diseases among Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC&ST) people, under Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme.

This was disclosed by Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, in a press release.

With this new initiative, the State Government has come forward to the rescue of poor people who suffer from rare diseases which result in high medical expenses. Many diseases are being covered under Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka and expenses are being met by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. But, some rare diseases have not been included under this programme and also there is no treatment for these diseases in Government Hospitals.

Under such circumstances, patients need to take treatment at  private hospitals. In this backdrop, Suvarna Arogya Trust sent a proposal about the treatments and list of prices related  to the treatments. The State Government  has accepted these proposals and issued  an order to this effect. In addition, steps have been initiated to identify the methods of treatment for diseases whose treatment costs are high.

For this, under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) Rs.7.39 crore and under  Special Component Plan (SCP) for SCs  Rs.15.79 crore, totalling a sum of Rs.23.18 crore has been released. Price of  Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan is fixed at Rs.10,000, Bone Marrow Transplant at Rs.7 lakh and Rs. 21 lakh under two methods and Rs.1.5 lakh for Robotic Surgery have been fixed, says the press release issued by Minister Dr. Sudhakar. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching