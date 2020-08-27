State IAS Officers resent FIR against Mysuru ZP CEO

August 27, 2020

Bengaluru: Even as the inquiry into the alleged suicide of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. S.R. Nagendra has begun, the Karnataka IAS Officers’ Association has said the act of lodging an FIR against Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prashanth Kumar Mishra (now transferred without posting) has brought down the morale of field officers and argued that such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness.

While terming the alleged suicide as unfortunate, the Association said it was unjust to hold senior officers responsible for it. Acting on a complaint from Dr. Nagendra’s father, the FIR was registered by Alanahalli Police in Mysuru against the ZP CEO under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide).

“The IAS officers on COVID-19 duty have been working non-stop. This is an unfortunate incident and nobody knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step. To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach,” the Association said, urging the Government to stand by its officers who are doing their duty.

Association Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “Holding Mishra, a 2014 batch IAS officer, responsible for the doctor’s suicide is unjust, as he was only implementing the State Government’s guidelines to contain the COVID pandemic.” Pandey is the State Health Commissioner, who is leading the battle against pandemic since mid-March. Terming Nagendra’s death as very unfortunate, Pandey said, “But to blame an (IAS) officer for doing his duty is not the right approach. The insinuations about one’s character and media trial cause irreparable damage.”

The State Government transferred Mishra from the executive post without further posting, pending inquiry into doctor’s tragic death. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar is holding the CEO’s post as an additional charge till further orders.

The doctor’s family and health officials in the district alleged that Nagendra committed suicide due to alleged harassment by Mishra and work pressure to ramp up testing and meet “unreasonable” targets. “The State Government should support the hard work of all the officials at the field level. IAS officers on COVID duty have been working 24×7 without a break. A pragmatic and sensitive approach is warranted,” added Pandey.