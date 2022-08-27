State-level Kaavikale workshop inaugurated

August 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day State-level Kaavikale workshop organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, by the Art Matters and Mysuru unit of ABVP in association with University of Mysore (UoM) was inaugurated at Vignan Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Aug. 25.

Artist and senior photojournalist S.M. Jambukeshwara inaugurated the workshop in a unique manner by pouring seven colours (Elu Varna) inside a mud pot.

In his inaugural address, Jambukeshwara said that Kaavikale is an ancient and unique form of art found on the walls of temples, churches and old buildings and is also called as ‘Bitti Chitra’ or ‘Sampradayika Kale’ (traditional art). The art is specially used to draw pictures of Gods using brown colour or brick red colour. It can be mainly seen in Maharashtra, Goa and other coastal areas, he stated.

“In the world of modernisation, Kaavikale is used rarely and is hard to find. This art is almost on the verge of extinction. Organising these kinds of workshops gives a kind of hope in bringing it back alive,” he said.

Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar, who presided over the event, stressed on the need to encourage and conserve Tribal, Folk and Community Arts.

“These arts are the root base of all the culture and tradition. Art and literature are developed by seeing society. Art, a man’s creation is a continuous process which has no end. From the influence of Western Culture people are forgetting the importance of Indian Culture and are ashamed of it. Each and everything in our country has an element of spirituality. Art, artists and art criticism must go hand-in-hand,” he said.

Sree Kalanikethana School of Art Principal K.C. Mahadevashetty said, “Among various types of art tribal, folk and Kaavikale arts have more value. Kaavikale is done using the colour of mud which is called the ‘Earth colour base.’ Art helps in the growth of religion; likewise religion helps in growth of art. It is a vice-versa process which is the same when it comes to any religion.”

About 100 members have registered for the workshop which will be held till Aug. 28 at the same venue. Sree Kalanikethana School of Art Professor Dr. Vittala Reddy Chulaki will be the resource person. The workshop includes theory and practical sessions also.

Art Matters, Karnataka Regional Coordinator C. Chandrashekar, ABVP Mysuru Unit Convener Shivu and others were present on the occasion.