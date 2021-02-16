State-level ‘Kavigoshti’ in city on Feb. 28
News

State-level ‘Kavigoshti’ in city on Feb. 28

February 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has organised a State-level Kavigoshti on the topic ‘Ayodhyeyalli Ramamandira – Hrudayadalli Ramachandira’ in city on Feb. 28.

Addressing a press meet in city recently, Parishad General Secretary Raghunandana Bhat stated that the Parishad has already selected ten contestants from each district at the District-level Kavigoshti and over 50 contestants will be participating in this State-level event.

The top three winners and seven consolation prize winners will be selected during the event and all the poems recited during the State-level Meet will be published in a book form. 

Senior writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) will preside over the event.

