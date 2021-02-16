JSS STU signs MoU with Global Cyber Security Response Team

February 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Cyber Security Response Team Private Limited (GCSRT), Bengaluru.

The collaboration will foster a culture of cyber security which promotes safe and appropriate use of cyberspace, financial transaction, e-business transactions and other online and mobile application on devices.

In an era of rapid digital transformation and exponential use of technology that has resulted in the ever-increasing generation of data, the need for cyber security is perennially on the rise for every organisation connected to the Internet. The complexity of cyber attacks is perpetually on the rise, with more and more individuals and organisations falling victims to these attacks.

The purpose of this MoU is to formulate strategies for safeguarding students and all in-house stakeholders of the University from cyber crime.

Skill development in cyberspace technologies will be through workshops, training, seminars and FDPs. This MoU also facilitates the interchange of information technology and personnel in areas of mutual interest, according to a press release from Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSS STU.