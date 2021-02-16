Mega Udyoga Mela on Feb. 19

February 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A mega Udyoga Mela (Job Fair), organised under the joint aegis of the Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Skill Development Department, Labour Department and the District Administration will be held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city on Feb. 19. Many software companies, industries, manufacturing facilities and other companies will be taking part in the job fair, which will be held from 10 am to 4 pm on Feb. 19.

Candidates having educational qualifications ranging from SSLC to Post Graduate degrees and technical qualifications can take part. Men and women job aspirants in the age group of 18 to 35 years can take part. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2489972 or 2484477.

On Friday, MLA Ramdas visited Dasara Exhibition Grounds and inspected the civic amenities and other facilities available there. Later speaking to SOM, Ramdas said that many prestigious software companies, industries and other commercial establishments have agreed to take part in the day-long job fair.

Noting that many people lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, he said that people, both men and women, having qualifications from SSLC to PG and technical degrees can take part in the Udyoga Mela and get the jobs of their choice.

Pointing out that successful job aspirants get an opportunity to undergo short-term skill training programmes of 3 to 6 months duration, he said that job aspirants can discuss statutory benefits with the Labour Department during the course of the Mela.

Department of Employment and Training Officer Rani, KEA CEO Girish, Labour Department Officers Ravi, Nikhil Chandra and Veena, Skill Development Officer A.C. Shivanna, MCC Zone-1 Development Officer Shushruth, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health Officers Suresh and Mahadev, Nazarbad Police Inspector S.N. Srikanth, Builders Association of India (BAI) office-bearers Subramnya and Srihari, B.S. Prashanth of SafeWheels, Corporator Chayadevi and others were present.