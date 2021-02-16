BEML staff stage dharna against disinvestment

February 16, 2021

The protest will continue till Feb. 20 from 2.40 pm to 3.15 pm daily

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of employees of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the company yesterday afternoon protesting against Union Government’s decision to sell a stake in the key PSU to the private sector.

The protest was held from 2.40 pm to 3.15 pm. The protesting employees raised slogans against disinvestment and urged the Union Government to revoke its decision since the company has been making profit. The protest will be held at the same time every day till Feb. 20.

In a press release here, BEML Employees Association General Secretary M.D. Rajashekaramurthy, said that as many as 13,000 employees were working in all nine units of Karnataka and Kerala.

The company has been supplying materials in key areas of mining, construction, defence, aerospace, rail and metro. Selling the stake of this company to private sector was dangerous to the national security. The total assets of the company was about Rs. 50,000 crore and that included large tracts of land in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar Gold Fields and Palakkad.

“We will intensify our stir if the Union Government fails to drop its idea of disinvestment of the profit-making company,” the protesting employees warned.