BEML staff stage dharna against disinvestment
News

BEML staff stage dharna against disinvestment

February 16, 2021

The protest will continue till Feb. 20 from 2.40 pm to 3.15 pm daily

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of employees of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the company yesterday afternoon protesting against Union Government’s decision to sell a stake in the key PSU to the private sector.

The protest was held from 2.40 pm to 3.15 pm. The protesting employees raised slogans against disinvestment and urged the Union Government to revoke its decision since the company has been making profit. The protest will be held at the same time every day till Feb. 20.

In a press release here, BEML Employees Association General Secretary M.D. Rajashekaramurthy, said that as many as 13,000 employees were working in all nine units of Karnataka and Kerala. 

The company has been supplying materials in key areas of mining, construction, defence, aerospace, rail and metro. Selling the stake of this company to private sector was dangerous to the national security. The total assets of the company was about Rs. 50,000 crore and that included large tracts of land in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar Gold Fields and Palakkad.

“We will intensify our stir if the Union Government fails to drop its idea of disinvestment of the profit-making company,” the protesting employees warned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching