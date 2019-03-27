Stray dog menace on Valmiki Road at night

Sir,

A pack of five dogs are seen during night on Valmiki Road. They come to the garbage bin placed near the pwd office on the said Road.

There are certain people who come and dump food near the garbage bin in the night and these dogs are attracted to the food. They also bark in the night when they fight and disturb the sleep of residents regularly.

Hope people will stop throwing garbage here so that this dog menace can be controlled.

– Sanjay Kini, Mysuru, 15.3.2019

