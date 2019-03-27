Stray dog menace on Valmiki Road at night
Stray dog menace on Valmiki Road at night

Sir,

A pack of five dogs are seen during night on Valmiki Road. They come to the garbage bin placed near the pwd office on  the said Road.

There are certain people who come and dump food near the garbage bin in the night and these dogs are attracted to the food. They also bark in the night when they fight and disturb the sleep of residents regularly.

Hope people will stop throwing garbage here so that this dog menace can be controlled.

– Sanjay Kini, Mysuru, 15.3.2019

  1. Aninymous says:
    March 28, 2019 at 7:57 am

    People feed stray dogs inhabiting their street. They are using these stray dogs as grabage disposers for their stale food. Like the Kannada proverb “ಹುಳಿ ಹಳಸಿತ್ತು, ನಾಯಿ ಹಸಿದಿತ್ತು!“. The dogs in return guard the street. The consequence of this is sleep disturbing barking in the night, and you can’t go for a walk in the night without being armed.

    For the sake of both the dogs and people, the stray dog population needs to be curbed drastically.

