Street lights blaze as Ramzan food courts, shops are crowded

April 13, 2023

By S. Kenneth Shishir

Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, is a month-long observance in which Muslim brethren fast from sunrise to sunset. The Holy Month, which began on Mar. 24, will conclude with a mass prayer on Apr. 22.

During this time, the city comes alive with bustling markets, colourful lights and delicious smells wafting from food stalls and people from all walks of life come together to celebrate this important festival.

The streets are lined up with vendors selling mouth-watering delicacies. Iftar feast, which is the meal that breaks the fast after sunset, is a grand affair where families gather around delicious food, sharing their meals and exchanging stories. And now with elections round the corner, politics too is an important discussion topic.

Diverse food cultures

This year in particular, a wide variety of delicacies have come from across the country, bringing about a diverse food culture. One of the most significant shopping destinations during Ramzan is the overcrowded Meena Bazaar where shoppers can find a variety of items from hairpins to various types of dresses and shoes, all at affordable prices. The market is also home to numerous shops and roadside vendors selling perfumes, caps, artificial jewellery, crockery and much more, all of which are in high demand.

Meena Bazaar’s significance lies in its ability to bring together people from different communities, all of whom share a common interest in the festivities. The market is a bustling hub of activity, with vendors selling their wares alongside a diverse array of delicious street food.

Food trail and Iftar dishes

It is a season of delectable delicacies that can be enjoyed by people of all backgrounds. Mouth-watering dishes such as haleem from Hyderabad, a variety of samosas (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), Kashmiri faluda, dry fruit sherbet, and a range of lassies are just some of the treats on offer during this holy month.

Exotic Middle-Eastern delicacies, including Arabian dessert, Arabian biryani, Arabian faluda and mutton samosas, among other dishes, are drawing food lovers to roadside vendors who have set up stalls and shops in Mandi Mohalla, Ashoka Road and Ramzan Food Mela, which has been organised for first time at Choultry on Shivaji Road, N.R. Mohalla.

The Iftar meal, which marks the end of the daily Ramzan fast at sunset, is an opportunity to savour a range of mouth-watering dishes, including delicious mutton curries, biryanis, irresistible desserts and refreshing sherbets — offering an array of gastronomic experiences that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Tantalising your taste buds

Indulging in some tasty snacks and refreshing juices is an essential part of the Ramzan experience in Mysuru. Here are some food stalls that are a must-visit during the holy month.

S.M. Khwaja Samosa Centre, Sawday Road, Mandi Mohalla, is perfect place to start your Ramzan food trail at around 6.30 pm. This stall offers piping hot samosas such as mutton kheema samosa (Rs. 30 each), chicken samosa (Rs. 25 each) and veg. samosa (Rs. 15 each).

Another must-visit shop is HKGN Samosa Centre near Savoy Chowk on K.T. Street. This shop prepares delicious samosas between 1 pm and 8 pm. The mutton and chicken samosas are priced at Rs. 20 each while the vegetable samosa costs Rs. 12. There are several stalls selling Hyderabadi delicacies like haleem, Hyderabadi biryani and sweets. These dishes are a must-try and they are sure to leave you wanting more.

Juicy journey

After having delicious samosas, it is time to visit various juice shops selling nannari (sarsaparilla or sogade beru) juice, various types of faludas, dry fruit mix juice, kesar mix badam milk, milk badam faluda, Kashmiri kesar faluda and special kesar dry fruits khova lassi, which are season specialities.

One can visit Zam Zam Dry Fruits Centre, Mugliya Juice Centre and A1-Bombay Faluda Corner near Savoy Chowk which is offering nannari badam sherbet, badam lassi, nimbu cola and mirchi cola.

Shamsuddin, owner of Zam Zam Dry Fruits Centre, said that the shop is open between 4 pm and midnight every day till the eve of the Ramzan.

Festival paraphernalia

Perfumes, dresses, agarwood, wall hangings

Dubai Centre is a well-known shopping spot in Meena Bazaar which is popular for its imported perfumes and attars, watches, surma, wall hangings and other gift items. During Ramzan, this shopping hub is crowded with shoppers who come here to buy gifts for their loved ones. Apart from Dubai Centre, there are several other shops selling a variety of items like crockery, shoes, clothing and more.

There are shops that offer a wide range of dresses, including traditional churidar, sarees and kurtis. They also offer a variety of jewellery, including bangles, earrings, necklaces etc.

In addition to shopping and food, Ramzan also involves various charitable activities like distributing food to the poor. The community comes together to help those in need, making Ramzan a time of giving and compassion.

The Dubai Centre offers a wide range of fragrances and gift items for customers. The fragrances sold at the shop come in various sizes and popular scents include dehunul oudh, musk, amber, mukhalat and mubhakhar. Some of the fragrances are priced between Rs. 50 and Rs. 200, while some exotic ones can cost up to Rs. 15,000. The shop also sells non-alcoholic body sprays and leather handbags.

M.A. Ansari, the shop owner, mentioned that Agarwood or Oud is not only used for its fragrance but also has spiritual and medicinal properties. Agarwood is believed to help connect with God and fulfil wishes faster.

The shop sells Agarwood — priced at Rs. 2,000 for 10 grams, surma from Saudi Arabia (Rs. 500 for 100 grams) — gold-plated Quran boxes from UAE, tazbi made using amberwood with firoza stones from Iran, and hand-made wall hangings from Syria.

A stroll from Savoy Chowk to the City Crime Branch Office (the exact location of Meena Bazaar) is a delightful experience for shopaholics. Once you’ve completed your shopping spree at Meena Bazar, head to the Ramzan Food Mela.

A first-time food mela

The Food Mela at a choultry on Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla, organised by Samiulla of Sufiya Caterers and maintained by Nooruddin, is a must-visit for foodies. It is open from 1 pm to 11 pm until Apr. 21, offering a wide range of delicious food options. Visitors can enjoy various stalls selling vegetarian samosas, mutton and chicken biryani, seekh kebab, Afghani sweets made from khova and dry fruits, pineapple sweet, faluda and Varkey sweets.

There are also Hyderabadi delicacies such as chicken and mutton haleem, chicken tahari, firni sweet and spicy mango pickle. Additionally, chicken momos, chicken spring rolls, carrot halwa, and dahi vada are being sold like hotcakes. Various soft drinks are also sold, providing a refreshing drink to quench thirst.

Value for money

The mela offers excellent value for money, with a mutton biryani combo (mutton biryani, single stick chicken, 500 ml water bottle, dal salan and dahi chutney) offered at Rs. 149 per plate and a chicken biryani combo (chicken biryani, single stick chicken, 500 ml water bottle, dal salan and dahi chutney) sold at Rs. 99 per plate. Seating arrangements are available for those who like to eat there, and Muslim brethren can break their fast at the mela. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in delicious food.