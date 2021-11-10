Strict checking needed against dangerous traffic violations not helmets

Sir,
Apropos the news item “Drive to check helmetless riding to be intensified from January” (SOM dated Nov.7), I am of the opinion that strict checking is required against dangerous traffic violations like signal jumping and riding on the wrong side of one-way roads.
These dangerous traffic violations have a direct impact on other motorists who are adhering to the traffic rules.
Helmet is used to protect the rider and will not have any direct impact on other motorists if a violation occurs. But other traffic rules violations have a direct impact on other motorists.
If a rider is sensible and mature enough to know the value of one’s own life, the rider will wear the helmet without fail and I don’t think that Police need to sensitise the public on the importance of wearing helmets after so many years of making helmet compulsory for the safety of the rider. Police can straight away book the violators and collect penalty.
—K. Chandrahas
Mysuru
9.11.2021
Very true. Helmet less is not a b8g threat to others. Rash and wireless riding and driving by youngsters is much more dangerous for others. Lot many instances are there where teenagers much below the permisible age of riding or driving. This is a real concern for senior citizens using the roads to walk ore travel. Mysuru Traffic Police needs to check all these things rather than “Helmet Less” riding. Now a days Drunken Driving is also not being checked as a result some are having gala time. Also the punishment should not be limited to Fines it should more sever.