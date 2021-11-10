Strict checking needed against dangerous traffic violations not helmets

November 10, 2021

Sir,

Apropos the news item “Drive to check helmetless riding to be intensified from January” (SOM dated Nov.7), I am of the opinion that strict checking is required against dangerous traffic violations like signal jumping and riding on the wrong side of one-way roads.

These dangerous traffic violations have a direct impact on other motorists who are adhering to the traffic rules.

Helmet is used to protect the rider and will not have any direct impact on other motorists if a violation occurs. But other traffic rules violations have a direct impact on other motorists.

If a rider is sensible and mature enough to know the value of one’s own life, the rider will wear the helmet without fail and I don’t think that Police need to sensitise the public on the importance of wearing helmets after so many years of making helmet compulsory for the safety of the rider. Police can straight away book the violators and collect penalty.

—K. Chandrahas

Mysuru

9.11.2021