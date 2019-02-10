Students present scintillating dance performances on Day-2



Mysuru: Students of various schools presented scintillating dances on various theme highlighting the contributions of soldiers, farmers besides portraying the culture of the land at the cultural events organised on the second day of the Star of Mysore Education Fair at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city yesterday. Various cinema artistes also entertained the audience on the occasion.

The colourful dance performance by the students STG Public School on Indian culture received huge round of applause from the participants. Little Elly School students performed a dance to the Raitha Geethe song Negila Idida Holadolu Hadutha Uluva Yogiya Nodalli and other Kannada songs Mayadantha Male Banthanna Madugada Kerege and Nammamma, Nammamma Bhoomi Thayamma E Suggi Thandavalyaramma.

The students of Vidya Vikas College paid tributes to the Indian Soldiers for protecting our country’s borders braving cold and other vagaries of nature through their dance Mera Bharath.

Students of Kangaroo Kids, Coorg Public School, Orchids Public School, Mount Litera Zee School, Cstop Animation Academy, NPSI, St. Thomas Public School, Pragathi School and students of other educational institutions also performed dance on various themes.

Students of Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts (MICA) walked the ramp at the fashion show organised on the occasion

Kannada actor Bhuvan, seen speaking during the cultural events yesterday evening.

Speaking during the cultural events, Kannada actor Bhuvan urged the parents and educational institutions to encourage children for extra -curricular activities and utilise the SOM Education Fair to exhibit their talent.

The three-day Star of Mysore Education Fair which began from Feb. 8 will conclude this evening at 9 pm.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and other dignitaries will take part in the valedictory function.

