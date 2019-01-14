Students protest against UoM’s CBCS scheme, seek clarity
News

Students protest against UoM’s CBCS scheme, seek clarity

Mysuru: Hundreds of students under the banner of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) staged a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall here this morning seeking clarity from the University on the newly-introduced (2018-19) CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) scheme in the first grade colleges coming under the University of Mysore (UoM).

Claiming that the CBCS was introduced without proper preparations and that even College Principals and faculty were confused over the scheme, the students alleged that there were grave discrepancies and lapses in evaluation of answer scripts, which has badly affected thousands of students.

Maintaining that revaluation charges of Rs. 1,100 per paper and Rs. 600 fee for single photo-stat copy of answer scripts were too high, the protesters demanded a steep cut in the charges stipulated by the University.

Alleging that the evaluation of answer scripts had gone haywire, the students wanted to know how the marks or grade was awarded under the scheme.

Pointing out that many merit students were declared failed while poor performing students had secured high marks, the protesters accused the University authorities of serious lapses in evaluation which had resulted in a mess.

They urged the University authorities to cut down revaluation fee, address technical faults in the declaration of results, involvement of all stakeholders in continuation of the scheme and a credible evaluation of answer scripts so that no student suffers from any lapses.

ABVP City Secretary Goutham, office-bearers Mohan, Sunil, Shashidar and others took part.

January 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching