Conmen posing as cops relieve seniors of their valuables in 3 incidents

Mysuru: In three separate incidents, conmen posing as CID, CBI and Police officers, have relieved gold ornaments of three senior citizens in city.

In the first incident, 62-year-old Mahadev, who was walking in front of a bank on Vinaya Marga in Siddarthanagar was relieved of his gold chain and three finger rings on Saturday morning.

The conman, who approached Mahadev, told him (Mahadev) in Hindi that he was from the Crime Branch and asked Mahadev not to wear gold ornaments while going for a walk as miscreants would commit murder for gold.

After showing Mahadev a fake ID card, he told him to remove his gold ornaments, wrap it in a handkerchief and go home. Believing him, Mahadev removed the 15 grams gold chain and three finger rings weighing 8, 14 and 3 grams and put the gold ornaments in the handkerchief the conman was holding.

The conman later put a knot to the kerchief and gave it back to Mahadev asking him to go home carefully. When Mahadev reached home and opened the handkerchief, he did not find any of his gold ornaments. He immediately lodged a complaint at Nazarbad Police Station in this regard.

In the second incident, 80-year-old Krishnaprasad of Gokulam, who was returning home after purchasing medicines from a supermarket near Mathrumandali Circle, was approached by three persons claiming to be CBI Officers.

They told Krishnaprasad that they were checking for drugs and then checked his pockets. They then asked Krishnaprasad to remove his gold chain and finger ring he was wearing and also took his purse and handkerchief. The three persons then asked him not to wear gold ornaments while moving around alone and pretended to wrap the jewels in his kerchief before giving it back after putting a knot. They asked Krishnaprasad to open the kerchief on reaching home.

Believing them, Krishnaprasad went home and opened the kerchief only to find his eight grams gold finger ring and 25 grams gold chain missing. He immediately took his children and began to search for the three conmen in vain and later lodged a complaint at V.V. Puram Police Station.

In the third incident, Shivalingu, a resident of K.G. Koppal in city, was proceeding on his scooter near Subramanya Temple on KRS Road, when two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler came from behind and asked Shivalingu to stop.

Shivalingu did not listen to them and proceeded further on his scooter. But the two unidentified persons, who followed him, reportedly hit the scooter of Shivalingu with their vehicle forcing him to stop.

The duo told him that they were CID Officers and showed him their ID cards too. They then cautioned Shivalingu saying that robbery cases had taken place nearby and asked him to remove the gold he was wearing and keep it in his pocket or the boot of his scooter. The strangers then took the handkerchief of Shivalingu and asked him for his ornaments. Shivalingu, who removed his gold chain, a gold bracelet and a gold finger ring, gave the same to one of the persons who wrapped them and dropped the handkerchief into the boot of Shivalingu’s scooter besides asking him to remove it when he reaches home.

Upon reaching home, Shivalingu took out the kerchief and opened the knot only to find his valuables missing. Learning that he was conned, Shivalingu lodged a complaint with the Police.

V.V. Puram Police, who have registered a case in this regard are investigating.

It may be noted here that in all the three incidents, the culprits targeted senior citizens using the same modus operandi. Police suspect the same gang behind these incidents.

