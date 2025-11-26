Subramanya Shashti observed

November 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Subramanya Shashti Jathra was observed with reverence at Shashti Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy Temple, Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, in the outskirts today. Hundreds of devotees from various parts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other districts, along with nearby villages like Naganahalli and Kalastavadi, thronged the temple in large numbers.

While puja was offered to the idol of Subramanyeshwara Swamy, adorned by silver ornament depicting seven-headed snake, specially brought for the occasion from Mysore Palace, the devotees offered milk with a dollop of butter to the anthill at the temple premises, praying for the fulfilment of their vows.

Following the religious rituals associated with Shashti, the doors of the temple was opened for the devotees at about 4.30 am, said M.V. Subrahmanya, the fourth-generation priest of the temple. The temple will remain open till 9 pm.

After the temple went under renovation, it is the first Shashti Jathra this year and hence, there has been a swell in the number of devotees visiting the temple. While in the previous years, barring the traditional puja offered to the deity, the restrictions were imposed on large scale celebrations, due to the renovation works.

Free entry was provided to the devotees and also there was special entry ticket of Rs. 30. While a part of the service road has been prohibited for regular vehicular movements, to facilitate the devotees visiting the temple, the service road on the other side is opened for traffic.

The devotees were also seen performing puja to the anthills at agricultural fields located nearby at the corner of the road leading to Naganahalli and other places.

The milk vendors did a roaring business, by selling a glass of milk with a dollop of butter for Rs. 20 to Rs. 30, besides kadlepuri (puffed rice), sugarcane juice, jaggery, toys, clothes among other articles to name a few.

Mythological drama was staged overnight at the nearby villages, in keeping with the tradition being followed since generations during the festivals and religious occasions.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, who visited the temple, said: “the devotees have demanded for providing drinking water and toilet facilities, near the temple during the Shashti Jathra. I was also born on Shashti day and hence, I visit this temple every year. The Tamil Nadu natives have restored the temple, to fulfil their vow.”