City celebrates Constitution Day

November 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Various organisations and institutions across the city celebrated the 76th Indian Constitution Day this morning, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949.

The celebrations began with a mega jatha from Town Hall to Kalamandira, with hundreds of students from different schools participating. Holding placards with messages such as ‘Save Constitution,’ the students created awareness among the public.

A student dressed as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the attraction as he was taken on a procession in a open jeep till Kalamandira.

A stage programme followed at Kalamandira, where children were briefed on the significance of the Constitution. The event was inaugurated by MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who lit the lamp. Dignitaries later showered flower petals on the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and administered the Preamble of the Constitution to the gathering.

Earlier, as part of the celebrations jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Department of Social Welfare, MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC Manjegowda, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and others garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the Town Hall premises before flagging off the jatha.

MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and others are seen after garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises in city this morning. A young boy dressed as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was part of the procession, is also seen with the dignitaries.

At the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the Constitution Day event was inaugurated by Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, who lit the lamp and paid floral tribute to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar.

CFTRI Director Dr. Giridhar Parvatam, SC/ST Association President Shivaswamy, Controller of Administration K. Ravi Kumar, Asha Vombatkere and others were present.

Similar celebrations were held at the University of Mysore, jointly organised by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre and the University Law School, at the School of Planning and Architecture.

The programme was inaugurated by Justice Santosh Hegde, who delivered a talk on ‘Indian Constitution and Contemporary Society.’ Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar M.K. Savitha, Centre Chairman Prof. S. Narendra Kumar, Law School Director Prof. T.R. Maruthi and Prof. J. Somashekar were present.

At the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Constitution Day was inaugurated by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman and MLA P.M. Narendraswamy. KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Prof. Krishna Raj from ISEC Bengaluru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Study Centre Co-ordinator Dr. Shivakumara Swamy and others attended.

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, in association with Mahabelaku Institution, had organised a State-level Essay Competition as part of the celebrations.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote inaugurated the event. Registrar Prof. M.G. Manjunath, Finance Officer Sowmyashree, Mahabelaku Chairperson Kathyayini Yashomithra and others were present.

Picture shows Justice N. Santosh Hegde showering flower petals to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the University of Mysore School of Planning and Architecture in Manasagangothri this morning. University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar M.K. Savitha, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre Chairman Prof. S. Narendra Kumar, University of Mysore Law School Director Prof. T.R. Maruthi, Prof. J. Somashekar and others are seen.

The City and District Congress Committee also observed Constitution Day as ‘Samvidhan Bacchao Diwas’ at the party office on JLB Road.

KPCC Working President and MLA Tanveer Sait and Kalyanasiri Bantheji of Vishwa Mythri Buddha Vihar were the chief guests. Thinker and writer Prof. Jayaprakash Gowda delivered a special lecture. District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar & City Congress Committee President R. Murthy were present.