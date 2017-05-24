Subsidised canteen facility to Policemen from May 26
Mysuru: After the resounding success of “Cops Cafe” introduced by Ravi D. Channannavar when he was the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shivamogga, the officer is all set to introduce similar facility in Mysuru where he is the SP now.

In Mysuru, the Police-friendly canteen will be called “Aarakshaka Kalpavruksha” that will provide quality and subsidised food for Policemen. The canteen will begin operations on May 26. It will also be open to public who can get quality food by paying a nominal price.

The canteen will function from District Armed Reserve Grounds at Jyothinagar and a building has already been constructed for the purpose. Apart from providing food, the canteen will also supply daily items required for Policemen. Items sold there will also be subsidised.

The canteen will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and will facilitate the families of Policemen to purchase goods that will be lesser than the market rates. Plans are also afoot to establish a bakery, HOPCOMS unit, grocery shop and a Jan Aushadhi outlet that will supply medicines that will be 30 percent lesser than the market prices.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, SP Ravi Channannavar said that they will soon open a garden restaurant and a chat centre so that Policemen and their families can unwind after a hectic day’s work. “All such facilities are being provided to Policemen so that they perform in a stress-free way when it comes to the call of duty,” he said.

On May 28, a new facility called “Suraksha Plaza” will be opened for the Policemen for them to purchase their requirements like bags, track-suit, belts, shoes, slippers, badges and lanyards, the SP added. “Food, groceries and other items will be sold at subsidised rates and there is no intention of making profits here,” he said.

“In Shivamogga, we had initiated the ‘Cops Cafe’ that was limited to food and it had received overwhelming response. We have planned ‘Aarakshaka Kalpavruksha’ in Mysuru to cover all the basic needs of Policemen and their families. Even public can make use of the facility. We have tied up with many private parties to make the facility a reality,” he added.

May 24, 2017

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Subsidised canteen facility to Policemen from May 26”

  1. Poornesh h c says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Opening of this low rate hotels made 300+ street vendors suffing in Hunsur.

    Reply

