Suggestions to improve condition of street dogs

Sir,

Dogs are considered as man’s best companion and a loyal friend. But we find discrimination here too. Dogs that are considered pedigree are taken home and taken care of while other dogs are considered strays and left to fend for themselves on the street. The condition of stray dogs is pathetic not only in Mysuru but all over. They are a part of society and should not be ignored. They have no security and no measures to take care of them. Most of the strays are not vaccinated exposing them to number of diseases.

Our Government should not ignore these helpless animals and at least build water pots in streets to provide strays with drinking water. Care should be taken to neuter these animals so that they do not increase in population and suffer the life they have been suffering.

There are many NGOs and voluntary organisations who come forward to neutral animals but the percentage of dogs benefited from this is very small. Measures should also be taken to abolish thirst and hunger that these poor animals face.

The city of Soledad de Graciano Sanchez, Mexico, has already taken steps to ensure the health of its animals in 2019. They have taken measures to provide food to strays. The least we can do now is provide our strays with water pots.

– Shivali Amin, Mysuru, 2.2.2019

  1. Govind Pai says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:49 am

    May your tribe increase, Shivali (even while we try to reduce the population of stray dogs in a humane manner)! Wish the world had more tender hearted people like you! The world is full of pain, suffering, anger, cruelty and hunger, so unfair and unequal for humans, dogs and many other animals, but every time one gets disheartened, one comes across people like you and one feels that it is not hopeless to wish or work for a better, kinder world. Thanks for that. Of course, there are so many competing interests, scarce resources and many claimants for help, but a little more kindness never hurt! We have to envision a brave new world before we have any chance of getting there.

