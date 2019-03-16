Sumalatha calls on Krishna in Bengaluru; seeks support

Sumalatha to announce her final decision at a press conference on Mar.18

Bengaluru: Sumalatha Ambarish’s political career has been a matter of speculation for several weeks now. And yesterday, the actor gave a joint press conference along with BJP leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, where she praised the party and Krishna declared that BJP will take a call on whether the party will contest from Mandya after Sumalatha takes her decision.

Sumalatha, expected to make her foray into electoral politics as an Independent from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, called on Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru and sought his “blessings” for her contest. The meeting comes in the wake of the State BJP unit recommending to the party Central leadership not to field a candidate for the seat and instead support Sumalatha’s candidature. She is likely to take on Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular).

Krishna assured Sumalatha that he would discuss the issue with the party’s Central leadership, indicating he was favourably inclined to the party supporting her, sources said.

Krishna told reporters that he will announce the BJP’s decision on Mar.18. When asked if his decision is the same as the BJP’s, the former Congressman said, “S.M. Krishna is not different, BJP is not different. Whatever they say, I will tell my stand on 18th. First let her clarify her stand and then I will tell.”

Sumalatha said, “My family shares a good bond with Krishna. I have apprised him of the current situation in Mandya. I have not met any other BJP leader, so far. I will, however, meet all senior leaders and seek their blessings. No one from BJP has officially told me that they will extend their support to me. But given the situation that I’m in, I will welcome everyone’s support,” she said. She added that she will make her decision official at a press conference on Mar.18.

Currently, Sumalatha is riding on a sympathy wave, backed by the Kannada film industry and Ambarish fans in the district.

Kumaraswamy on his part has not left any stone unturned for his son’s victory, and is banking on the active support from the Congress. Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah too has openly said: “Mandya is JD(S) seat and the Congress will not back Sumalatha.”

