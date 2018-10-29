Supreme Court adjourns Ayodhya matter to January

New Delhi, Oct.29 (UNI)- In yet another delay in the 500-year-old case, the Supreme Court this morning adjourned the crucial case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to January 2019 and said that an appropriate Bench would be constituted to hear the matter.

Further dates for the hearing will be decided in January, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The SC gave this verdict while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict which ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute be divided into three parts.

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 had ruled that the disputed land in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case be divided into three parts.

A Bench of Justices, consisting of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, will be hearing the matter.

Priests in Ayodhya have expressed disappointment over SC’s decision to adjourn the matter to January 2019. “SC is denying justice with delay. Why has the decision been delayed by two months?” some of the Priests said in reaction to the news.

