Foundation Day and Open Day at CFTRI

Mysuru: The Foundation Day and Open Day celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) were held at CFTRI campus here this morning.

MP Pratap Simha’s wife Arpitha Simha was the guest of honour. Dr. Anil Semwal, Director, Defence Food Research Laboratory and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DFRL-DRDO) and Dr. KSMS Raghav Rao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, were the chief guests.

Dr. R. Subramanian, Chief Scientist, CSIR-CFTRI, giving an overview of CSIR and CSIR-CFTRI Foundation Day, spoke about the role of science and technology in planning a country’s economy to bring about maximum human satisfaction combined with growth. In this context, it is appropriate to put on record that CSIR was founded in 1942, thanks to our visionaries, he added.

Explaining about 8 new technologies introduced by CFTRI, including the Continuous Ragi Mudde Making Machine and Moringa Seed Protein Isolate and A-hango, the Chief Scientist highlighted the progress made by CSIR this year. They have already crossed the Rs. 10-crore mark in September, as against the target of Rs. 20 crore for the financial year, he added.

The notable contributions of CSIR across various sectors were touched upon — baby milk powder from buffalo milk as a substitute to imported cow-milk based baby food, indigenous micro-electro-mechanical systems acoustic sensors, contribution to the Green Revolution with mechanised agriculture tractors and introduction of the world’s first non- steroidal oral contraceptive. He also made a mention of the latest project that CFTRI is currently spearheading, ‘Nutrifoods for Breakfast.’

CFTRI’s flagship programme, ‘Skill India’ and the contributions that this programme was making towards the nation, was also dealt by the speaker.

Dr. Subramanian briefed the audience about CFTRI’s contribution towards the rehabilitation efforts in Kerala and Kodagu, after the recent floods. CFTRI’s 6-day relief operation saw the Institute dispatch 55,700 meals to the affected locations. He thanked the retirees’ efforts towards this cause and said that their actions during this crisis demonstrated the strength of solidarity.

Competitions

On the occasion, various competitions were held for the employees’ children and prizes were distributed. Chief guests Dr. Anil Semwal and Dr. Raghav Rao handed over the Annual Institution Awards to CFTRI employees for their scientific and technical innovations while mementos were presented to CSIR retirees.

Open Day

As part of Foundation Day celebrations, the CSIR-CFTRI will be thrown open to public from this afternoon. The public can visit the Institute through the North Gate of the campus (near Akashvani) today (2 pm to 6.30 pm) and tomorrow ( 9.30 am to 1 pm – students; 2 pm to 6.30 pm – public). Volunteers are in place to guide visitors to the main venue of the two-day event where CFTRI will exhibit research and development activities of all its departments.

Earlier, DJN Prasad, Administrative Officer (CSIR-CFTRI) welcomed. Sujatha, CFTRI staff and students rendered the invocation. Dr. K. Venkatesh Murthy, Chief Scientist (CSIR-CFTRI), introduced the chief guests.

