Surgical Institute on wheels comes to city

November 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A specialised bus is travelling across India to provide hands-on surgery training to over 25,000 healthcare professionals and the bus is providing the expertise for city doctors, surgeons and post-graduate medical students since yesterday. The bus will leave for Mandya this evening and later, it will travel to Kodagu, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, J. Ravi Charan, the in-charge of the bus said that the bus has come from Mumbai and it has been manufactured by medical devices maker Johnson & Johnson Medical India.

Named ‘Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels,’ this mobile training centre enhances the surgical skills of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to address the demands of today’s healthcare delivery system and provide better outcomes to patients. Two medical colleges in Mysuru city — Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and JSS Medical College — have been selected among 400 colleges in India to provide training, he said.

 The bus has state-of-the-art facilities to provide training and is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ mission. The mobile unit will combine comprehensive educational programmes to harness the size, reach, technological resources and rich healthcare experience of the trainees to enhance human health.

 The bus has in-built training facilities on specialities including general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, cardio thoracic surgery, orthopaedic procedures, neurology, gynaecology, colorectal, head and neck, paediatric, urology, infection prevention and OT management. Hands-on training using the latest technologies is being provided by four persons who are travelling in the bus.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Surgical Institute on wheels comes to city”

  1. Shankar says:
    November 12, 2021 at 8:56 pm

    Surgical institute is not for neurology; it should be neurosurgery

    Reply

