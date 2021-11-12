Church survey order: Christians stage demo against Government

November 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the recent alleged attacks on Christian community members and places of worship over fake charges of religious conversions and the recent Government order directing for a survey of Churches, hundreds of Christian community members under the banner of ‘Chraisthara Pragathipara Samsthe’ staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

Maintaining that they have been living harmoniously for centuries in Karnataka, which is known for peace and harmony, the protestors said that Christian community is serving the society by establishing a number of educational institutions and Hospitals. But of late, the community is being targeted by communal elements over false allegations of religious conversions, which is unfortunate, they pointed out.

Quoting a Supreme Court ruling which said “A person’s right to choose a religion and marry is an intrinsic part of his or her meaningful existence. Neither the State nor ‘Patriarchial Supremacy’ can interfere in his or her decision and that Freedom of faith is essential to his or her freedom”, the protestors condemned the alleged attacks on the community members in the strongest terms and asked the Government to take stringent action against the culprits.

Terming the State Government’s reported order on carrying out a survey of Churches as unwarranted, they urged the Government to withdraw the order immediately and thus show its commitment for religious tolerance.

Later, the protestors submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Samsthe President Jnana Prakash, Advocate M.S. Maridas, community leader Jesudas and others were present.