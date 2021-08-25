Suspected sexual assault: City student critical

August 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking incident reported from Alanahalli Police Station limits last night, two students pursuing higher education in city were assaulted at Lalithadripura. The condition of the girl student who has been admitted to a private hospital is said to be critical. She is not in a position to talk and the Police are suspecting sexual assault.

Last evening, after College, the two students went to Lalithadripura on a bike and were sitting on a rock. Seeing them, a group of six youths, who were in an inebriated condition, came on their bikes at around 7.30 pm and beat up the boy student who resisted their advances towards the girl student.

In his complaint, the boy student said that both of them were beaten up black and blue while the girl was sexually assaulted. At around 11 pm, the victims somehow managed to reach the road and a few passers-by got them admitted to a hospital.

Seeing the condition of the girl, the hospital authorities informed the Alanahalli Police. Inspector Ravishankar rushed to the hospital and took the statement of the boy student.

The girl’s parents, who stay outside Karnataka, have been informed and they are on their way to the hospital. “We have registered an assault case as of now and cases will be registered based on the complaint and statements given by the girl student and her parents. Tests will be conducted in the laboratory and it is too early to reveal anything at this stage,” the Police said.