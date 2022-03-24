Suttur Seer inaugurates five-day MYBUILD expo

March 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MYBUILD-21, the five-day exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, began at Maharaja’s College Grounds here this morning.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the 21st edition of the expo by cutting the tape and lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, the Swamiji said BAI has been doing excellent service for construction and other allied industries.

Observing that builders have more responsibility in these days as they have to meet time-bound demands of customers with varied choices, he wished the expo all success.

Stressing on the need for maintaining quality and following good construction practices, the Seer opined that MYBUILD is a perfect platform for buyer- seller interaction.

Referring to a request made by BAI Mysuru Chairman K. Ajith Narayan seeking the help of JSS institutions for providing skill training for construction workers, the Swamiji said that both the Union and State Governments are giving more importance for skill development and training and the JSS institutions are supportive of Government’s initiatives in this regard.

Asserting that JSS will make necessary arrangements if BAI submits a proposal for imparting skill training for construction workers, the Seer said that the nature and modalities of the programme to suit the needs of construction industry will be worked out once the proposal is made.

JSS skill training centre at Dharwad

Continuing, the Swamiji said that the JSS is planning to build a skill development and training centre at Dharwad at a cost of Rs.20 crore. Noting that the JSS has been imparting free education for children of construction workers upto SSLC, he said that hundreds of children can seek admission for this free education. After SSLC, the children can continue their education at a concessional fee, he added.

BAI Mysuru Hon. Secretary A.S. Yoganarasimha, MYBUILD-21 Chairman K. Satish Mohan, Hon. Secretary M.D. Chandrashekar and others were present.

MYBUILD-21 has over a hundred stalls, displaying a whole range of building materials, plumbing systems, pavements, bathroom fittings, kitchen cabinets, interiors, floor tiles, roofing materials, prefab buildings, construction chemicals, construction equipment, builders and developers, lights and lighting products, rain water harvesting systems etc.

The five-day event also features a skit and dance competition. The entry fee is Rs.20. The proceeds of the event will be spent on training programmes and welfare of construction workers through Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT).

The expo is open from 10 am till 9 pm on all days till March 28.

The valedictory will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds at 5 pm on March 28 with R. Manjunath, Director of Mysuru Airport, as the chief guest.