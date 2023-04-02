SVEEP Nodal Officer visits low voter turnout booths

April 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In the 2018 elections, there were 24,32,338 voters in Mysuru and the total votes polled were 18,41,575, recording 75.7 percent voting. Efforts are on this time to increase the voting percentage through various awareness programmes.

In this connection, State SVEEP Nodal Officer P.S. Vastrad yesterday visited some of the booths that witnessed low voting percentage and discussed strategies to improve the vote percentage. Vastrad was accompanied by District SVEEP Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri, who is also the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) directions, after identifying the polling booths with low voter turnout, officials must find out the cause for low voter turnout in these booths. The ECI has asked officials to initiate steps to increase voter turnout and also to increase facilities for the voters to come and vote in larger numbers than in the previous polls.

The ECI team also wanted officials concerned to increase voter turnout in polls through creation of awareness on voting and wanted officials concerned to make use of technology to draw more voters to the polling booths. They wanted the officials to draw the attention of young voters.

The SVEEP team visited a Soliga tribal colony in Jayapura Gram Panchayat limits where Vastrad asked officials to make all necessary arrangements for a ramp (for physically challenged voters) in the booth in the colony and ensure other facilities.

Interacting with the Soliga tribals, Vastrad told them to vote without fail and speak to the local authorities if they have any concerns about polling. He advised them to call the helpline ‘1950’ for assistance.

ZP Deputy Secretary (Development) Dr. M. Krishnaraju, Assistant Director Vishwanath, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer H.D. Girish, Assistant Director K.M. Raghunath, PDO Basavanna and others were present.