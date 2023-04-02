Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10: Know where and how to enrol in voter list

April 2, 2023

Mysore Open Forum initiative to educate people on significance of enrolment, exercising franchise

Mysore/Mysuru: With the elections to State Legislative Assembly scheduled on May. 10, Deputy Commissioner’s office that also serves as the District Electoral Office (DEO), is taking all steps to increase the percentage of polling, by taking various awareness measures under Systematic Voters Enrolment and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

Mysore Open Forum that recently hosted a talk ‘A citizen initiative on corrupt electoral systems in India and the ways to reform it,’ is keen on educating the people on the significance of voting, as enrolling in the voter’s list is mandatory to exercise the franchise. The new voters can enrol till Apr. 11, as announced by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the Returning Officer for the elections.

Who can register as voter in India?

Any Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 as on Jan. 1, 2023. The citizens can enrol himself/ herself as General Voter by filling Form 6 online at National Voters’ Service Portal. Even the registered voters can follow the status of enrolment.

How and where to register?

Fill two copies of Form 6, which is also available free of cost offline at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers/ Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers at the Election Wing of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). It is applicable for those residing in the Constituencies in MCC limits namely Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja. For other constituencies coming under rural limits including Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, the respective Taluk Offices have the facility.

The application, accompanied by copies of relevant documents, can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/ Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him (Commissioner, MCC, Mysuru) or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of your respective polling area.

Form 6: The general voters must fill the Form, which is also applicable for ‘First time voters’ and ‘voters who have shifted to another constituency’.

Form 6A: NRI voters

Form 7: For the deletion or objection in electoral roll

Form 8: For any change in (Name, Photo, EPIC Number, Address, Date of Birth, Age, Name of Relative, Type of Relation, Gender).

Form 8A: In case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same Constituency.

Voter list is continuously updated till the last date of filing of nominations by the candidate.

Documents required for registration

The photocopies of documentary proof of age and residence — Aadhaar card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Driving Licence and PAN card.

Dial 1077 – DC Office Control Room

Dial 1950 – Electoral Rolls Helpline

More details on https://ecisveep.nic.in/