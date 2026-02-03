Swachh Marathon on Feb. 8: MCC Commissioner releases posters

February 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to create awareness on maintaining cleanliness and keeping the city trash-free, the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) has organised ‘Swachh Marathon’ in city on Feb. 8, as part of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The Marathon, organised with the support of several partner organisations, will be held under 3-km, 5-km and 10-km categories and will be flagged off from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate at 6 am.

The initiative aims to spread awareness about Swachh Survekshan, promote segregation of waste at source and encourage responsible waste disposal practises. Another objective of the event is to motivate citizens to actively participate in Swachh Survekshan by providing feedback, besides supporting cleanliness-related events, drives and campaigns. The winners of the event will receive prizes.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, accompanied by other officials, released the posters of the Marathon at the MCC main office yesterday.

Routes

For the 3-km Marathon, the participants will run through K.R. Circle, MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Hardinge Circle, Dodda Gadiyara and Gandhi Square, finishing at Town Hall.

For 5-km, participants will run through Dodda Gadiyara, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road (100 ft. Road), Basaveshwara Circle and Hardinge Circle, before concluding at Town Hall.

Runners in 10-km Marathon will complete 2 laps of the 5-km heritage route, passing through the Town Hall area, while maintaining a controlled loop, according to the MCC authorities.

GSS Foundation Head D. Srihari, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) C.S. Manju, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekar, Swachh Bharat Mission Nodal Officer K.S. Mrutyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) S. Meenakshi, Environmental Engineer Sridevi and others were present during the poster release.