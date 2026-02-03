Stinking garbage, an eyesore near Chamarajapuram Railway Station

February 3, 2026

Public fear health hazard due to dumping of medical and other wastes

Mysore/Mysuru: Stinking garbage near Chamarajapuram Railway Station is causing a lot of problems, especially to train commuters, students of a nearby school, residents and the public, who are forced to cover their nostrils whenever they pass by this place.

Students and train commuters are the most affected and residents fear outbreak of epidemic due to the stench emanating from wet, dry and medical wastes which are lying since many days.

These wastes are dumped near the railway track. There is an English Medium School, Pailwan Basavaiah Circle, Chamarajapuram Railway Station and Manteswamy Temple nearby and hundreds of people and students move on the roads close to the garbage dump who are now forced to cover their noses. Also, the garbage heap is attracting disease carrying flies and it has also become a place for mosquitoes to breed which may result in outbreak of various diseases.

Apart from wastes such as plastics, papers, leftover food, old pillows, beds and mats, even medical wastes are being dumped at this spot. Stray cattle and dogs, in search of food may consume them and who is supposed to be held responsible if they die, residents question.

Public said that negligence by MCC and the Railway authorities may result in health hazards to the public and school going children. They have urged the authorities concerned and the elected representatives to get the stinking garbage cleared at the earliest, prevent further dumping and initiate legal action against those dumping medical wastes.