Dusty roads add to residents’ woes

February 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the works on Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project, roads around the Outer Ring Road at Hinkal, Ashram Road connecting Vijayanagar F-Block and the surroundings in the city have turned dusty, severely inconveniencing the residents.

The roads are constantly being dug to lay the pipeline, but left uncovered properly, turning the stretch into an uneven surface, adding to the trouble of vehicle users and pedestrians alike.

The households are finding it difficult to park their vehicles with ease, owing to the lack of adequate space, with the labourers leaving the trenches open at times, without covering them back. To top it all, the plume of dust rises as and when the wind blows, followed by the regular movement of vehicles, forcing the residents to bear the menace.

It has been five to six months, since the roads are being dug for Hale Unduwadi Project, neither of the officials are bothered to restore the condition of the roads.

Moreover, the works related to the project are still being executed, ever since it was launched in the year 2021, testing the patience of road users.

Along with this, underground cable laying works are also on by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. (CESC).

Apart from the households, young and old, even the school children are forced to bear the brunt, with several schools located in the vicinity. It has become a regular exercise to water the stretch of roads for some of the residents and the staff of schools, to avoid the dust from rising above. The locals have been blaming the apathy of officials, elected representatives and the authorities concerned, for the prolonging mess.