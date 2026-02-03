Echo of NCB raids on Hebbal Drug Lab: Chemical units under lens; Police complete 80% checks

February 3, 2026

Lone homes in secluded areas, sick industries inspected

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids on a chemical factory in the Hebbal Industrial Area, which brought disrepute to Mysuru, all chemical and industrial production units are now under intense scrutiny, with the City Police having completed nearly 80 percent of their inspections.

After the Jan. 28 raid by Delhi-based NCB officials on the ‘TukTuk Household Chemicals Production Solution Manufacturing Factory’ in Hebbal, Mysuru police launched a city-wide inspection drive across industrial zones.

For the past six days, Police teams have been visiting every factory, collecting detailed information on owners, production materials, transportation and sales.

Chemical factories are being subjected to thorough checks, with sniffer dogs deployed at each location. Whenever raw materials suspected to be linked to narcotics are found, samples are collected and sent to laboratories for analysis.

Secluded houses searched too

Industrial areas, including Hebbal, Metagalli, Hootagalli and Koorgalli, are under inspection. The drive also covers sick industries that have shut down operations.

In addition, the Police are monitoring suspicious lone houses on the outskirts after chemicals were recently seized from a three-storey house at Yandahalli. Thousands of such houses are now under surveillance, along with cargo vehicles moving through industrial belts.

Officials said that until now, the Police did not have consolidated data on industries or isolated houses. For the first time, detailed records are being compiled. The detection of a drug manufacturing unit worth Rs. 390 crore near the Outer Ring Road at Belavatta has prompted stricter preventive measures.

The Police noted that had such systematic inspections been carried out earlier, Hebbal would not have emerged as a hub for narcotics production. They stressed that proactive enforcement, rather than reacting after cases surface, is crucial to curbing criminal activity.

Investigation from all angles

“We are investigating the industrial unit where drugs were found from every possible angle. We are also checking whether more people are involved in the case. Effective operations are being carried out to ensure the drug network does not resurface. Searches are continuing across Mysuru city limits, covering all industries, including closed factories and lone houses,” said DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj.