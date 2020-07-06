Rain, sewage water hampering production of medical devices at Hootagalli firm

July 6, 2020

The need to solve the issue is urgent given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation

Mysore/Mysuru: The torrential downpour recently flooded Mysore Wifiltronics Pvt. Ltd., manufacturers of medical devices, which is located at Hootagalli Industrial Area in city, thus hampering the production.

Mysore Wifiltronics, an ISO 9001 certified company since 1995, is a leading manufacturer of electro surgical devices like TURP loop electrodes used in urological surgery.

The company is a successful manufacturer of high quality loop electrodes, used in prostate gland surgery. The world-class instruments manufactured here enjoy an excellent name throughout the world and the products manufactured here meet the highest standards of quality. But the flooding is hampering the production.

According to the staff, the storm water rain was filled with water and at the crossover point of KRS Road (from Hunsur Road to KRS, opposite Silent Shores), the drain got clogged due to dumping of waste and garbage resulting in the rain water flowing back and entering the medical devices manufacturing area. Water height was almost 3 feet above the ground level, the staff said and added that even sewage mixed rain water entered the production area through the door and other openings.

One of the staff said that the nearby drain is clogged with trash and other disposable cutlery by the numerous eateries operating in the area near the drain and even untreated sewage water from new residential and commercial buildings near KRS Road is diverted into the storm drain system resulting in the drain getting clogged and sewage water flowing back. Also, poor maintenance of the storm water drain has led to growth of plants and weeds inside the drain choking the flow of water in the drainage system, which is always filled with sewage.

Management of Mysore Wifiltronics said that the flooding is a perennial problem with differing degrees of severity besides stating that they (management) are repeatedly getting the premises cleaned and drainage repaired, as their pleas to the authorities had fallen on deaf ears.

Pointing out that as a Medical Devices manufacturing company, it is mandatory to maintain world-class hygiene and cleanliness standards, the staff said that the recurrent flooding of their production premises has become a huge obstacle in their path to deliver quality Medical Devices and to achieve ‘Make in India’ a reality.

The Management has urged the authorities concerned to visit the area and take necessary action to resolve the problem to prevent flooding and thereby making the area safe and hygienic. The need to solve the problem is urgent given the current COVID -19 pandemic situation.