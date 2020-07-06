10,100-bed COVID-care facility comes up in Bengaluru

July 6, 2020

Bengaluru: A massive COVID-Care Centre with over 10,100 beds is set to be opened at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. It is set to be the largest COVID-Care Centre and will house COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Civic officials said the 10,100-bedded facility will be the country’s largest. New Delhi’s Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre currently holds the honour of being the world’s largest COVID care facility with 10,000 beds.

BIEC, a sprawling venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, was earlier the space used by authorities to shelter migrant workers looking to leave the city for their homes after the lockdown over the Coronavirus outbreak was imposed.

On Sunday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said, “The centre is well-ventilated, has an adequate number of toilets, nursing stations, kitchens and other required facilities.”

BBMP has put up LED screens to beam entertainment programmes, especially for children and the elderly to help them overcome boredom. Good quality food has also been organised for patients with separate bins to dispose of the plates.

A bio-medical waste agency has been given the tender to clean the facility. The centre will have separate cabins with 40 beds and televisions sets in each cabin. High-tech toilets and washroom facilities have been provided at all the halls. Separate oxygen chambers have also been set up.

Due to the sharp spike in cases in Bengaluru in the past week, civic officials in the city have started converting indoor stadiums and ashrams into COVID-Care Centres.

Officials also released a list of 16 Government hospitals and 73 private hospitals where COVID-19 patients will be admitted.