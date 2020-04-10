Mysore/Mysuru: MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hedge has said that the MCC will issue online passes to traders for distribution of essential commodities such as groceries, grains, fruits and vegetables and medicines.
Likewise, passes will be issued to organisations and donors who come forward for distributing essential items to the poor and the needy, for which they should apply in the required format which can be downloaded from the website: https//docs.google.com
Online passes to be issued for transportation of essentials
The URL is Incomplete Sir
https//docs.google.com
( This only opens the google Website, The Sub URL to the document is missing )
Kindly Update With Proper & Complete URL
Thank you