Mysuru has a Ganja problem!

February 3, 2026

Alarmed by ganja sale network, High Court Justice Nagaprasanna warns against quick Lok Adalat settlement in narcotics cases

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court has expressed surprise regarding the spread of ganja (cannabis) sales in Mysuru. Hearing a writ petition filed by Mysuru resident Sameer Khan alias Dadu (51), who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case, Justice M. Nagaprasanna, heading the Single-Judge Bench, raised concern about whether even ganja-related cases are being settled in Lok Adalats.

Advocate R.K. Mahadev, appearing for the petitioner, argued that his client was arrested near the BEO Office in Mysuru on charges of selling ganja, with 53 grams of ganja seized. He pointed out that although the charges filed against the petitioner are bailable, the Trial Court rejected bail. Hence, he requested bail from the High Court.

In response, Additional State Prosecutor B.N. Jagadish informed the Court that the same petitioner had already been convicted by the Trial Court in another case involving the sale of narcotic substances.

To this, Mahadev clarified that in that case, the petitioner had pleaded guilty and the matter was settled in the Lok Adalat.

Justice Nagaprasanna reacted sharply, questioning: “Are even ganja-related cases being settled in Lok Adalats? If so, what next? Will the MDMA cases also be disposed of through compromise in the Lok Adalats tomorrow? If offenders simply plead guilty, pay a minimal fine and agree to remain in jail, what is the fate of justice?” The judge expressed deep concern over such practices.

During the hearing, Justice Nagaprasanna curiously asked the petitioner’s counsel why ganja cases seem to be more prevalent in Mysuru.

He warned that if the accused is caught again with even 3 grams of ganja, he would be sent straight to jail. Following this caution, the Court granted Sameer Khan conditional interim bail.

On Jan. 13, while conducting a special patrol, Mandi Mohalla Police arrested tea vendor Sameer Khan with ganja. He was found sitting near a petty tea stall beside the BEO Office compound near the Mysuru Central Jail quarters, and upon inspection, 53 grams of ganja were seized.

Arrest and interrogation

During interrogation, he admitted to having purchased the ganja for Rs. 1,000 from an unknown person in Udayagiri and was waiting for customers.

He was arrested and a case was registered under Section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS). Subsequently, the 3rd Additional Civil and JMFC Court in Mysuru remanded the accused to judicial custody.

The Mysuru City Police have been registering cases not only against ganja sellers but also against users, conducting frequent raids in suspicious areas. Meanwhile, after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials raided a chemical factory in Hebbal Industrial Area, widespread searches have also been carried out in industrial zones.

Yet, ganja sellers in Mysuru continue their activities fearlessly and without restraint. The High Court’s expression of concern over this situation is noteworthy.