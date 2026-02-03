Traffic signal poles invade iconic Elephant Statue Circle
News, Top Stories

Traffic signal poles invade iconic Elephant Statue Circle

February 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have been installing new traffic signals at various junctions across the city to reduce accidents and curb traffic violations.

However, at several circles, these new installations are causing traffic snarls due to the accumulation of vehicles waiting at signals or marring the beauty of the circles.

One such installation is in Bannimantap at Highway Circle (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle), which features an iconic elephant sculpture fountain. Traffic Police have installed three blue traffic signal poles inside the Circle, spoiling the beauty of the Circle, a move that has drawn criticism from public.

Traffic signal lights installed inside Five-Light Circle at JLB Road-Manandavadi Road Junction near Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital. Though overhead signal lights are installed at the Road corners, traffic poles inside the Circle mars its beauty

Marring aesthetic appeal

Residents and commuters said the placement of signal poles inside the Circle not only mars its aesthetic appeal but also obstructs the view of the elephant statue. They pointed out that traffic signals are usually installed overhead or at the ends of roads leading to junctions and not inside the circle island itself.

The elephant sculpture fountain was constructed in 2016 at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh by the Brigade Group, which also maintained the Circle for a year.

During this period, the Circle was well maintained and retained its grandeur. In 2017, the upkeep was handed over to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), after which residents say the condition of the Circle gradually deteriorated.

Public say, unscientific

Members of the public said they were unaware of any other junction in the city where traffic signals have been installed in such an unscientific manner. They questioned the rationale behind placing signal poles inside the Circle instead of at appropriate locations on the approaching roads.

READ ALSO  Pandemic haunts Policemen too in their line of duty

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Shivashankar  told Star of Mysore that if the traffic poles indeed obstructs or mars the beauty of the elephant statue they will be removed.

Residents have demanded that the traffic signal poles installed inside the Circle be removed and relocated appropriately to ensure smooth traffic flow and preserve the aesthetic value of the landmark.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching