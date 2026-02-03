Traffic signal poles invade iconic Elephant Statue Circle

February 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have been installing new traffic signals at various junctions across the city to reduce accidents and curb traffic violations.

However, at several circles, these new installations are causing traffic snarls due to the accumulation of vehicles waiting at signals or marring the beauty of the circles.

One such installation is in Bannimantap at Highway Circle (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle), which features an iconic elephant sculpture fountain. Traffic Police have installed three blue traffic signal poles inside the Circle, spoiling the beauty of the Circle, a move that has drawn criticism from public.

Traffic signal lights installed inside Five-Light Circle at JLB Road-Manandavadi Road Junction near Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital. Though overhead signal lights are installed at the Road corners, traffic poles inside the Circle mars its beauty

Marring aesthetic appeal

Residents and commuters said the placement of signal poles inside the Circle not only mars its aesthetic appeal but also obstructs the view of the elephant statue. They pointed out that traffic signals are usually installed overhead or at the ends of roads leading to junctions and not inside the circle island itself.

The elephant sculpture fountain was constructed in 2016 at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh by the Brigade Group, which also maintained the Circle for a year.

During this period, the Circle was well maintained and retained its grandeur. In 2017, the upkeep was handed over to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), after which residents say the condition of the Circle gradually deteriorated.

Public say, unscientific

Members of the public said they were unaware of any other junction in the city where traffic signals have been installed in such an unscientific manner. They questioned the rationale behind placing signal poles inside the Circle instead of at appropriate locations on the approaching roads.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Shivashankar told Star of Mysore that if the traffic poles indeed obstructs or mars the beauty of the elephant statue they will be removed.

Residents have demanded that the traffic signal poles installed inside the Circle be removed and relocated appropriately to ensure smooth traffic flow and preserve the aesthetic value of the landmark.