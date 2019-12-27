Swachh Survekshan-2020: MCC delegation requests Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to be its Brand Ambassador

December 27, 2019

Mysuru: Gearing up for the next annual Swachh Survekshan-2020 under Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities met the member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at her residence in Mysore Palace yesterday and requested her to be the Brand Ambassador this year.

The MCC delegation was led by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde. Meeting Pramoda Devi, the delegation told her that the annual exercise of identifying the Cleanest City in India would begin soon and along with the MCC’s efforts to keep the surroundings clean, the participation of citizens too is important. And for this, a Brand Ambassador is needed to establish a direct connect with Mysuru residents. The delegation urged her co-operation to get back the Cleanest City Tag that the MCC had consecutively gained in 2015 and 2016 but eventually lost to other cities later.

Speaking to reporters, Pramoda Devi said that the MCC delegation had urged her to be the Brand Ambassador but she would not be there in Mysuru for a few days due to prior engagements. “Whether I am a Brand Ambassador or not, Mysuru is my beloved city as I am born and brought up here and I am ready to extend my cooperation to anything that benefits Mysuru,” she said.

On the importance of public participation in cleanliness activities, she regretted that the public have not desisted from using plastic despite many awareness campaigns carried out by the MCC and several NGOs and voluntary organisations. People must use bio-degradable materials like cloth bags and paper covers.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said that the Swachh Survekshan would begin from Jan. 4, 2020 and with this background, the MCC had requested Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to be the MCC Brand Ambassador and she had consented to the proposal.

“We have already visited the house of cricketer Javagal Srinath and requested his cooperation this time too like last year. He will be requested to be a part of meetings at Corporation where he can give suitable suggestions. The ultimate aim is to bring back the Cleanest City recognition to Mysuru. The city stands in the third position now and efforts will be made to secure the top slot,” she said.

MCC Health Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh (Ramani), Health Officers Dr. D.G. Nagaraju and Dr. Jayanth, Environmental Engineer Maithri and others were present.

