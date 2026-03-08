March 8, 2026

Women take centre stage in mini Dasara-like procession

Mysore/Mysuru: A Swachhata Road Show, organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as part of the Swachh Survekshan, set the tone for a cleaner city as a colourful procession wound its way through Mysuru city this morning.

The road show began in front of the Mysore Palace and passed through Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road and JLB Road, before culminating at the Maharaja’s College Grounds. Swachhata Ambassadors of MCC, sculptor Arun Yogiraj, singer Ananya Bhat, Kannada rapper Alok Babu, Suraj Singh and singer Jaskaran Singh, were present on the occasion.

Women steal the show

In what resembled a mini Dasara procession, hundreds of women emerged as the showstoppers. Their presence assumed significance as the event coincided with International Women’s Day.

Dressed in green, symbolising environmental consciousness, women carried placards with messages in Kannada promoting cleanliness and environmental protection. Notably, several women Pourakarmikas, who form the frontline workforce responsible for keeping city clean, also took part in the procession.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda and K. Harishgowda flagging off the Swachhata Road Show in front of Mysore Palace this morning, as MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Swachhata Brand Ambassadors — Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, singer Ananya Bhat and Suraj Singh — singer Jaskaran Singh, Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and others look on.

Cultural performances

The road show featured performances by several traditional cultural troupes, including Tamate (native drums), Kamsale, Dollu Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Goravara Kunita and Kombu Kahale (trumpet), adding colour and vibrancy to the event.

Playback singer Ananya Bhat, singer Jaskaran Singh and rapper Alok Babu, who serve as MCC’s Swachhata Ambassadors, were among the key attractions as they rode in an open jeep during the procession.

Vintage vehicle rally

Nine vintage cars also formed part of the procession. These included a 1980 Mercedes W123, a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, 1995 and 2001 models of the Hindustan Motors Contessa, a 1971 Jeep CJ3B, a 1988 Premier Padmini, a 1986 Maruti Suzuki SS80, a 1995 Mercedes-Benz W124 and a 1977 Ambassador Mark 3.

Adding a touch of excitement, a group of women riders, dressed in traditional sarees, rode high-end motorbikes, accompanied by Police personnel, both men and women, and other biking enthusiasts.

Messages of cleanliness

MCC staff lined both sides of D. Devaraja Urs Road, holding umbrellas printed with cleanliness messages under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Budding sportspersons, Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) also participated in the event.

Earlier, Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, along with MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda and K. Harishgowda, and MLC C.N. Manjegowda, flagged off the road show by waving a white flag bearing the MCC’s Nandi logo from a stage set up in front of the Mysore Palace.

Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi were present.

The road show concluded with a display of MCC’s sanitation fleet, ranging from tractors and tipper lorries to auto tippers, underground drainage cleaning vehicles and earth-moving machines, highlighting the Civic Body’s efforts in maintaining cleanliness across the city.