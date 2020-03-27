SWR Mysuru Division geared up for movement of essential commodities during lockdown period
COVID-19, News

March 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the directives of the Ministry of Railways (MoR) to maintain back-end supply chain for all essential commodities like food grains, vegetables, petroleum products, etc. being transported by freight trains across Indian Railways during the lockdown period, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, is fully geared up for achieving this objective at important freight handling points like Mysuru New Goods Terminal, Hassan, Shivamogga Town, Nanjangud Town, Chitradurga, Amaravati Colony and others.

In the period from 24.3.2020, Petroleum products (60 Bogie Tank Wagons) at Mysuru, rice (42 wagons/ over 2400 Metric Tonnes) at Chitradurga, rice at Amaravati Colony (42 wagons/over 2400 Metric Tonnes potato (84 wagons) at Hassan, rice (42 wagons over 2400 Metric Tonnes) have been unloaded for onward movement and distribution.

Labour engaged in unloading operations have been taught of social distancing duly making soap and sanitizers available to them. Every care is being taken to ensure the safety of contractual labour while at work in Railway premises.

Round-the-clock Railway Helpline Numbers: 138, 139 and 182 are functional for the benefit of rail customers, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager & PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.

