SWR Mysuru Division runs first Parcel Special Express from Nanjangud

June 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Railway is running Goods Trains and Parcel Express Trains to ensure supply of essential commodities across the country and committed to ensuring the supply of essential commodities like food, medicines etc., to meet the requirements of citizens.

South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, ran its first ever Parcel Special Express on June 15 from Nanjangud to Sankrail, West Bengal and Changasari in Assam.

The Special Express comprises 10 high capacity parcel vans and carried 185 metric tonnes of product manufactured by Nestle India. The train runs on a fixed schedule and covers a distance of about 3,000 kms which will reach the destination today (June 17) clocking an average speed of over 65 kmps per hour.

Mysuru Division is adopting an aggressive marketing strategy to impress upon potential customers to make use of these services for quicker transportation of their goods and utilisation of loading space optimally.

For any additional information, logistic support and other general inquiries, the following mobile phone numbers may be contacted: 9731667962 or 9731667984, according to Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru.