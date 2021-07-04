SWR Mysuru records growth in freight traffic

July 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) registers 318 percent growth in freight revenue of Rs. 156.6 crore for the first quarter of the year as against the corresponding period of last year.

The Division achieved an originating loading of 1.913 MT against 0.599 MT of the corresponding period of previous year and thus registered a growth of 219.4 percent in tonnage.

A monthly increase of 34 percent in freight revenue of Rs. 35.83 crore during June 2021 as against the corresponding month of previous year. Division gained an Originating Loading of 0.431 MT in June, 2021 as against 0.421 MT during June, 2020 by registering a growth of 2.4 percent.

Business Development Unit (BDU) has captured new freight traffic of Cement from Ammasandra to Kollam by fetching a revenue of Rs. 8.76 lakh. Division introduced Newly Modified Goods Rake for transportation of parcels from Nanjangud to Kharagpur Division which generated a revenue of Rs. 13.04 lakh.

The achievement in growth is due to the efforts and initiatives of marketing team of the Division.

Similarly, the parcel revenue has also witnessed an upward trend and the Division grossing revenue of Rs. 52.34 lakh for the month of June, 2021 in comparison to Rs. 50.95 lakh in June, 2020 and marks a 2.73 percent of growth. Thus, total parcel revenue for the quarter is Rs. 120.51 lakh with a growth in revenue of 101.29 percent.

The Division loaded its traditional commodities like iron-ore, petroleum products, cement, and sugar from Sasalu, Amravati Colony, Ammasandra, Chikjajur and Haveri Stations.

Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional CommercialManager, reiterated that Railway is committed to ensure the movement of essential goods despite the challenging circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic. He congratulated the BDU and staff involved in maintenance of rail assets in achieving this feat.

Rahul Agarwal said, the first quarter performance of the Division is inspirational and will ensure all necessary measures in place for sustaining the pace in freight operations in the coming months even though the threat of COVID-19 Pandemic is still continuing.