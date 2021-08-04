SWR resumes season tickets facility for train commuters
August 4, 2021

Validity of previous season tickets to be extended

Mysore/Mysuru: The issuance of season tickets on Indian Railways was suspended following the imposition of restrictions to combat the surge of Coronavirus pandemic towards the end of March last year.

Now, consequent upon the easing of lockdown regulations in Karnataka, South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to resume the facility of monthly season tickets to commuters with effect from Aug.3, 2021 through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) at Railway Stations and on UTSONMOBILE App.

Suspension of train services to comply with the lockdown restrictions has resulted in season ticket holders losing a number of days despite holding a valid season ticket issued prior to Mar.23, 2020. It has now been decided to extend the validity of such season ticket to the extent of days lost and will be enabled from Aug.9, 2021 onwards across UTS counters.  

As in the past, season ticket holders will be permitted to travel only by unreserved trains and unreserved coaches duly adhering to standard social distancing guidelines and hygiene protocols onboard trains and in Railway premises, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.

