No marriage, birthday or anniversary celebrations in Police Stations: DGP Praveen Sood

August 4, 2021

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of incidents of anti-social elements taking part in birthday celebrations of Police personnel in Police Stations, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Praveen Sood has issued a circular against any celebrations inside Police Stations.

Even if it is organised to welcome new staff members or send off to retired/transferred personnel, they must ensure that no private individual take part in the celebrations other than Police personnel.

Recently, the State Police Department faced embarrassment in public when some anti-social elements took part in birthday, send off or welcome celebrations held inside Police Stations and the videos of which were circulated in the social media.

These posts in public platform had tarnished the image of the Police Department. In the wake of this, the DG-IGP Sood has issued a circular about the do’s and don’ts to be strictly followed by every personnel.

What the circular says

• Police personnel must not have any kind of relationship with anti-social elements, rowdies and persons with criminal records.

• Since Police Stations, Circle Offices, Sub-Division Offices are public offices, no birthday, marriage or anniversaries must be celebrated inside these offices.

• Police personnel must not attend any function participated by anti-social elements and criminal record persons.

• Before participating in any private function, Police officers must check the antecedents of individuals or organisations.

• Police personnel are permitted to attend private functions organised in connection with crime prevention and traffic awareness programmes.

• No outside person must be allowed to participate in send off or welcome functions organised in Police Stations.

• Police personnel must not forcefully collect money from the general public or from the staff for functions without the knowledge of senior officers.

• Superintendent of Police must take the responsibility of strict compliance of the circular in their jurisdictional Police Stations.